BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 0.1%

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 374.50 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 375.50 ($4.87). 522,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 814,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.88).

BH Macro GBP Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,446.67 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 354.33.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

