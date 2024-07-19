B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. 473,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.