Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance
BHLB traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $27.59. 36,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
