Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.77

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.77 and last traded at $86.77, with a volume of 21344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

