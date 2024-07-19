Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 11,717 shares.The stock last traded at $83.30 and had previously closed at $86.77.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.30% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

