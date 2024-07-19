Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $31,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,743. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

