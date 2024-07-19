Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,159,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,159 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,375,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06. The company has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

View Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.