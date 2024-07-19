Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 979,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 764,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 289,689 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,625,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

