Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 867 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Allegion worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegion by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 828,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

