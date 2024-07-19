Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,086 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after acquiring an additional 105,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,442,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,999,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MKC traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $73.50. 512,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,694. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $8,110,714. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

