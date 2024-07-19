Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,920 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 147,257 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 785,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 86,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.08. 1,496,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average is $146.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

