Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 895,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,401,000 after acquiring an additional 64,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.91. 483,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.64. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

