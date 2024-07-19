Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,693 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in RTX by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of RTX by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.1 %

RTX stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

