Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 207 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,175,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,945,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

