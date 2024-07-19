Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $3,324,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $3,324,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,840 shares of company stock worth $8,566,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 0.3 %

OKTA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $93.66. 806,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,585. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

