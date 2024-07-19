Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $41,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,755,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,832. The company has a market cap of $583.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average is $127.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

