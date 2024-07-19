Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,801,000 after buying an additional 51,991 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 453,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,452,000 after buying an additional 71,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 44,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 65,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

