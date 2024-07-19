Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,286 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Stock Performance
C traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 59.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
