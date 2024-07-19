Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $142,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 2,742,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,079. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.