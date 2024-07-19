Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $18.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,067.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,687. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,023.27 and a 200-day moving average of $970.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $718.63 and a twelve month high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.50.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

