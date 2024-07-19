Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 1,092,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,111. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.