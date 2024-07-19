Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $675,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 992,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 187,281 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 899,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 105,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Corning by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 109,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

