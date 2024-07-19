Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,959 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

