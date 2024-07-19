Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veralto by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 849,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

