Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $217.67. 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

