Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,137,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,393,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,407,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 778,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,259,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $439.60. 891,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,400. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

