BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. BayCom has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on BayCom in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

