Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

