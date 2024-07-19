Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of MMSI opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,717,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,543,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

