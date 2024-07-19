Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.26) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.1 %

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 498.40 ($6.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,265.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.56). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 491.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Barratt Developments

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.26), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($739.13). Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

