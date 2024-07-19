Barclays Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.75 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.