Barclays Lowers Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $105.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $4,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $3,141,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

