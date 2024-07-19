Barclays Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $47.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

SNV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,704. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

