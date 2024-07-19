Barclays Cuts Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $40.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ODD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
