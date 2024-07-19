BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.35.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 48,059 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 202.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

