Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $66.00 at Evercore ISI

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.23.

NYSE:BK opened at $63.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

