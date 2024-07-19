Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Financial Review

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3,600.0%. Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Santander-Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile $6.07 billion 1.59 $695.31 million $1.17 17.55

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Banco Santander-Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander-Chile 0 3 2 0 2.40

Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus price target of $20.48, suggesting a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile 9.58% 10.06% 0.64%

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats First Republic Bank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services. It also provides mutual fund management, insurance and securities brokerage, foreign exchange services, financial leasing, financial consulting and advisory, investment management, foreign trade, leasing, factoring, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance residential projects. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fundraising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other products; and manages capital allocations. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Banco Santander-Chile operates as a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.