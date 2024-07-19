BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%.
BancFirst Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ BANF traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $104.00. 10,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,158. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
