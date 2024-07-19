BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

BancFirst Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ BANF traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $104.00. 10,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,158. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

BancFirst Company Profile

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,152.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.