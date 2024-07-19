Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Raised to $11.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BALY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Bally's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BALY

Bally’s Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $13.54 on Monday. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $548.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.