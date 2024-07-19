Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Up 4.6%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 295,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 294,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKKT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Bakkt Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.80.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.39. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.90 million. Analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

