Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIDU. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. Baidu has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,706,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Baidu by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after acquiring an additional 84,776 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

