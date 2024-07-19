Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$217.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.03 million.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.