Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$217.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.03 million.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

