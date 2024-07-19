B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised Century Communities from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Century Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Century Communities by 95.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.