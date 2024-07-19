Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Benchmark

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $134.09 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.