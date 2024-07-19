Avid Wealth Partners LLC Sells 434 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,471,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,199,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total value of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

META traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.11. 6,639,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.