Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,902 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 223,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

