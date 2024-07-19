Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,077 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

