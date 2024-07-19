Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $991,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

