Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

