Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $388.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

